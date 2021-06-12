New districts split Shelby County among two House members

REGIONAL – Iowa’s new congressional and legislative boundaries split Shelby County into two state House districts and set up a potential primary challenge for the Iowa Senate representative for the county, but otherwise kept federal representation the same for local residents.

Iowa House District 18, held by Rep. Steve Holt (R-Denison), has served all of Shelby County since 2012. For the 2022 elections and the next decade, the northwestern portion of the county now will be served by District 12 while the eastern and southern portions will be served by District 11.

The City of Harlan is placed in District 12, the region currently represented by Holt, while communities to the east and south such as Elk Horn, Avoca or Jacksonville are placed in District 11, a region currently represented by Brian Best (R-Glidden).

Both Holt and Best will be up for re-election in 2022 and plan to seek re-election to the House in their respective districts.

