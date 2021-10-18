New Dream Playground project conceptualized

HARLAN – The City of Harlan has signed off on a professional services agreement with Snyder Associates to develop a master plan for a new, updated Dream Playground on the west side of Pioneer Park to replace the current structure that has outlived its life span.

The Harlan City Council has teamed with Snyder, at a cost of $22,800, to start the process toward a new developed playground area. City officials said the service agreement is the first step in the process, which is expected to take upwards of a year.

“The parks board has been looking at this for a number of months,” said Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. “The Dream Playground….is one of the top priorities in terms of future replacement.”

Full article in the Tribune.