New Fire Truck Chassis for Defiance Fire & Rescue
DEFIANCE – Defiance Fire & Rescue’s recent project to replace the chassis on its tender truck has come to completion.
Treasurer Jared Anastasi said this week that the department replaced the 1995 International single-axle chassis with a 2014 Peterbilt tandem axle with 230 more horsepower for quicker response times. The tender truck supplies water to fire scenes.
It took about three days to complete the transformation. Department members removed the old tank, lights and siren from the old chassis, and installed the tank, replaced with LED lights and installed all the electrical equipment.
