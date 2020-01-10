New grant relief programs targeted to help local farmers

COUNTY – The Iowa Economic Development Authority has announced two grant relief programs that will be beneficial to the agricultural community in Shelby County and Iowa.

Todd Valline, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Executive Director, said he’s encouraging farmers to check out the Iowa Beginning Farmer Debt Relief Fund and the Iowa Livestock Producer Relief Fund.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is allocating federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds to assist Iowa farmers and producers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each program provides short-term relief to eligible Iowa farmers.

“There’s two programs that will impact folks here in Shelby County, and they kind of have to decide which one to apply for because you can only apply for one,” said Valline. “I just really encourage folks to go out and take a look at these.”

Each has a limited number of funds and there are income guidelines. Applicants can request up to $10,000 in funding grant relief.

Valline said Shelby Countians should check out the Iowa Economic Development Authority website at iowaeconomicdevelopment.com. Search under the COVID-19 response and resources tab.