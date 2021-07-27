New HCSD superintendent sees district as one full of pride, steeped in tradition

HARLAN – The Harlan Community High School Board of Education and Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry are hosting a meet and greet tonight, Tuesday, July 27 from 5-7 p.m. with new HCSD Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Barnett.

The public is invited to attend the event at the chamber atrium in Harlan to welcome the new superintendent to the community.

Barnett began her duties July 1 and comes to HCSD from the Green Hills Area Education Agency where she served as Executive Director of Targeted Services and Supports.

She previously served as a Regional Administrator for Green Hills AEA after a 23 year tenure within the Council Bluffs Community School District as Executive Director of Student and Family Services, Principal, Assistant Principal, Guidance Counselor, and Special Education Teacher.

Barnett said the Harlan Community is wonderful, full of pride and tradition, and she’s excited to be on board.

“I grew up in a community very similar to Harlan - Nebraska City,” she said. “Harlan reminds me of my happy childhood and school memories.

“The collaboration within the business, school, and health communities are very attractive. I am excited to become an active member of the city of Harlan and its surrounding communities.”

