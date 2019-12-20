New housing development in Harlan
HARLAN – Work is expected to begin soon on the new Christiansen Meadows Development in north Harlan as proposed by Prairie Fire Development, a Kansas City firm that was been working with the City of Harlan and the State of Iowa for more than a year.
Final agreements have been signed on the housing project, a pre-construction meeting has been held, and dirt could be turned yet this early winter.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95