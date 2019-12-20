Home / Home

New housing development in Harlan

Fri, 12/20/2019 - 3:00pm admin
Christiansen Meadows to take shape this winter

    HARLAN – Work is expected to begin soon on the new Christiansen Meadows Development in north Harlan as proposed by Prairie Fire Development, a Kansas City firm that was been working with the City of Harlan and the State of Iowa for more than a year.
    Final agreements have been signed on the housing project, a pre-construction meeting has been held, and dirt could be turned yet this early winter.

