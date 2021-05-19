New liner approved for wellness center pool

HARLAN -- During a special meeting Monday, May 10, the Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees unanimously approved the purchase of a new pool liner for the Petersen Family Wellness Center pool, a move that was made necessary due to chipping and pitting in the current surface.

Wellness Center Director Todd Alberti gave a power point presentation which outlined the pool options.

The work is tentatively scheduled to begin in September and it is expected that the pool will be unavailable for at least 24 days during the restoration, Alberti said.

However, the result will be well worth it as the liner will be free of chipping, pitting and water chemistry issues, something that could not be said for the current pool or the option of re-plastering.

The purchase of the PVC Liner comes with a 10-year warranty while re-plastering would not offer a warranty or any assurances that chipping, pitting or water chemistry would not be a problem in the future.

The pool liner option comes in at a price tag of $101,105 compared to more than $145,000 to re-surface the pool.

Alberti said he already talked to Harlan Municipal Utilities about the project and he was assured re-filling the pool would not be a problem in October.

The board also heard from Jeff Sundholm on a parking lot asphalt overlay project of the west employee parking lot.

Sundholm showed the board pictures of the damage and areas that were uneven.

“I can’t remember work ever being done” on the parking lot, he said.

The board unanimously approved the work with Western Engineering of Harlan winning the bid.