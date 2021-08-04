NEW PROM INFORMATION FROM HCHS

The HCHS Prom Grand March will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 in the high school gym. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Entrance will be at the superintendent doors on the southeast side of the high school.

You must have a ticket for admission. Due to COVID guidelines, each participant is allowed only 4 family members or spectators for admittance. Admittance is a free will donation.

HMU and FMCTC will be broadcasting the grand march live. FMCTC will be live streaming the grand march.

HMU: Live broadcast on local channels 15/16

FMCTC link: https://www.fmctc.com/harlan-schools

FMCTC: Live broadcast on local channels 48/448.