New Rose Hill Cemetery entrance installed
KIRKMAN -- The repaired/renovated entrance gate at Rose Hill Cemetery was installed Wednesday, Sept. 22. The restoration was done by Matt Bartelson, Bar T Welding, of Irwin.
Pictured above (l to r) -- Danny Mickelson, Keith Fiscus, Douglas Twp. Trustees; Terry Fiscus. former trustee; Mike Norris, Fire Chief, Douglas Twp Fire Protection, all of Kirkman area; and Matt Bartelsen, Bar T Welding, Irwin.
In addition, Victor, Quentin and Dallas McDowell also helped install the new gate but weren’t present for the picture.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95