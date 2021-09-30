Home / Home

New Rose Hill Cemetery entrance installed

Thu, 09/30/2021 - 10:51am

    KIRKMAN -- The repaired/renovated entrance gate at Rose Hill Cemetery was installed Wednesday, Sept. 22.  The restoration was done by Matt Bartelson, Bar T Welding, of Irwin.
    Pictured above (l to r) -- Danny Mickelson, Keith Fiscus, Douglas Twp. Trustees; Terry Fiscus. former trustee;  Mike Norris, Fire Chief, Douglas Twp Fire Protection, all of Kirkman area; and Matt Bartelsen, Bar T Welding, Irwin.  
    In addition, Victor, Quentin and Dallas McDowell also helped install the new gate but weren’t present for the picture.

Comment Here