New signs will welcome everyone to community
HARLAN -- The City of Harlan is moving forward with a plan to install new welcome signs at the four corners of the community.
The new signs will be located at at the corner of Cyclone Ave. and Highway 59 near the water tower from the north; by Van Diest Supply from the south; by Western Engineering and Counsel from the west; and in the same location by Exchange St. from the east.
