New state website offers detailed numbers
STATE -- A new coronavirus website launched Wednesday, April 15 provides daily updated numbers on everything from the number of COVID-19 cases statewide to the number of ICU beds or ventilators available in the state or by region.
Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov for the latest information.
The state’s updated dashboard will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.
The Harlan Tribune and News-Advertiser will provide updated information as well in each issue from the state dashboard regarding Shelby County, surrounding counties, statewide, and regional statistics.
COVID-19 Statistics
Shelby County Cases 9
Nearby Counties
Harrison County 14
Crawford County 6
Audubon County 1
Pottawattamie County 18
Monona County 7
Carroll County 1
Cass County 1
Statewide
Number of Cases in Iowa 3,159
Deaths 79
Total Tested 25,820
Region 4 Numbers
*12 County Region that
includes Shelby County
(as of Monday morning, April 20)
Hospitalized 1
New Patients (last 24 hrs.) 0
In ICU 0
On Ventilators 0
# Available Inpatient Beds 232
# Available ICU Beds 45
Ventilators Available 67
Statewide
Hospitalized 214
New Patients (last 24 hrs.) 23
In ICU 91
On Ventilators 58
# Available Inpatient Beds 4,402
# Available ICU Beds 552
Ventilators Available 691
