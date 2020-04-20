Home / Home

New state website offers detailed numbers

Mon, 04/20/2020 - 11:18am admin
coronavirus.iowa.gov

    STATE -- A new coronavirus website launched Wednesday, April 15 provides daily updated numbers on everything from the number of COVID-19 cases statewide to the number of ICU beds or ventilators available in the state or by region.
    Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov for the latest information.
    The state’s updated dashboard will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa.  The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.
    The Harlan Tribune and News-Advertiser will provide updated information as well in each issue from the state dashboard regarding Shelby County, surrounding counties, statewide, and regional statistics.

COVID-19 Statistics

Shelby County Cases    9

Nearby Counties
Harrison County    14
Crawford County    6
Audubon County    1
Pottawattamie County    18
Monona County    7
Carroll County    1
Cass County    1

Statewide
Number of Cases in Iowa    3,159
Deaths    79
Total Tested    25,820

 

Region 4 Numbers
*12 County Region that
includes Shelby County
(as of Monday morning, April 20)

Hospitalized    1
New Patients (last 24 hrs.)    0
In ICU    0
On Ventilators    0
# Available Inpatient Beds    232
# Available ICU Beds    45
Ventilators Available    67

Statewide
Hospitalized    214
New Patients (last 24 hrs.)    23
In ICU    91
On Ventilators    58
# Available Inpatient Beds    4,402
# Available ICU Beds    552
Ventilators Available    691

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

