New state website offers detailed numbers

STATE -- A new coronavirus website launched Wednesday, April 15 provides daily updated numbers on everything from the number of COVID-19 cases statewide to the number of ICU beds or ventilators available in the state or by region.

Visit coronavirus.iowa.gov for the latest information.

The state’s updated dashboard will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.

The Harlan Tribune and News-Advertiser will provide updated information as well in each issue from the state dashboard regarding Shelby County, surrounding counties, statewide, and regional statistics.

COVID-19 Statistics

Shelby County Cases 9

Nearby Counties

Harrison County 14

Crawford County 6

Audubon County 1

Pottawattamie County 18

Monona County 7

Carroll County 1

Cass County 1

Statewide

Number of Cases in Iowa 3,159

Deaths 79

Total Tested 25,820

Region 4 Numbers

*12 County Region that

includes Shelby County

(as of Monday morning, April 20)

Hospitalized 1

New Patients (last 24 hrs.) 0

In ICU 0

On Ventilators 0

# Available Inpatient Beds 232

# Available ICU Beds 45

Ventilators Available 67

Statewide

Hospitalized 214

New Patients (last 24 hrs.) 23

In ICU 91

On Ventilators 58

# Available Inpatient Beds 4,402

# Available ICU Beds 552

Ventilators Available 691