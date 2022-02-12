New veterinarian starts at local clinic

HARLAN — Kristen Westergaard-Bladt, Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine, began practicing at Harlan Veterinary Associates & Referral Center this week. She will completely take over in January as Matthew Sternberg, Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine, moves on to other opportunities with Virbac Animal Health as a Professional Services Veterinarian. His last day is Dec. 30.

Westergaard is glad to be in the area.

“My husband is originally from Shelby and works there currently. Our lives are around small-town Iowa,” she said. “We love the community and the opportunity to connect with community members and be part of something. We want to build lifelong relationships while pursuing a career that we love.”

Westergaard said she hopes to continue the “level of outstanding care that Dr. Sternberg has already been providing and add my own personality and continue with great quality medicine.”

She said she wants to build foundational relationships.

“I want to use my skills as a veterinarian to care for the patients in this community.”