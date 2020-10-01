Home / Home

Welcome Eden Bieker, daughter of Jeremiah and Cheryl Bieker, Harlan

    COUNTY -- Welcome to the 2020 New Year’s Baby Eden Bieker, born Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 9:47 a.m. at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan.  Eden weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.  She is the daughter of Jeremiah and Cheryl Bieker of Harlan.  Eden is welcomed home by a sister, Rory, 18 months.  Eden’s grandparents are Glen and Becky Kleffman, Portsmouth, and Jim and Sharon Bieker, Harlan.  Her great-grandparents are Mick Bieker, Harlan, and Margaret Schechinger, Westphalia.
    As the New Year’s baby, Eden and her parents have been presented with a number of gifts from area businesses.
    Winning the free subscription to the Harlan Newspapers, valued at $59, for guessing closest to when the New Year’s baby would arrive is Laurie Wilwerding, Harlan, who predicted the first baby of the new year would be born January 1 at 3:37 p.m.  (Photo by Kim Wegener)

