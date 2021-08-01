NEW YEAR’S BABY!
COUNTY -- Welcome to the 2021 New Year’s Baby Maya Louise Scheffler, born Sunday, Jan. 3 at 7:49 p.m. at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. Maya weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. She is the daughter of Megan Gettys and Adam Scheffler of Harlan.
Maya is welcomed home by brothers and a sister Colby, 6; Wyatt, 4; and Nora, 1. Maya’s grandparents are Jock and Tracee Gettys of Harlan, Brendt and Jennifer Wright of Portsmouth, and Tom and Jan Scheffler of Harlan.
