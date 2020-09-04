A New York State of Mind

NEW YORK CITY -- I moved from Iowa to New York City in May 2001, to make a living as a professional trumpet player and teaching artist. I live in a 42-story high-rise apartment building, two blocks from the Empire State Building.

I have 4-5 performances per week, mostly in New York City, New Jersey, and Long Island. I teach private music lessons, lead specialized group classes, and coordinate an elementary public school band program for 130+ beginning band students each year. And I use public transportation and my bike to travel between all of these jobs.

COVID-19 continues to affect us all. Living deep in the hot spot of this pandemic, I offer a glimpse into the eye of the storm. During the early days, as COVID-19 reached NYC, things were unclear and undecided with upcoming gigs and music classes. As a pro-musician and teaching artist, my career often takes me to various locations daily. I was concerned, as this often means taking several crowded subways and trains per day, with large crowds both on and off the job. So, I rode my commuter bike between locations to keep some distance, even if that meant adding 40 miles of commuting each day.

When the Department of Education made the decision to close schools, all of my teaching jobs halted. When restaurants and concert venues closed, all of my performances cancelled. Basically, all sense of normalcy halted.

As the need to prepare ignited the human hustle, the urge to hunker down halted the New York hustle. But the city streets, at least in the daytime, weren’t totally sparse just yet. It happened little by little. At first, it felt odd to see a few people wearing masks amid the then-normal sea of mask-less faces. Social distancing hadn’t set in, but a 2-second hand-shake was replaced with a 20-second hand wash. It was intriguing to go out on my bike and explore how different the Big Apple was, as streets grew more and more silent. But after sunset, life stopped feeling safe outdoors in my beloved city, and I just wanted to stay home.

As NYC fully accepted the stay-at-home orders, I started to see a deeper shift. New York City became the city that does sleep. A huge NYC bus would still buzz past, but a little gentler and completely empty. My 42-story high-rise apartment building added caution tape around the front desk, keeping residents & deliveries 6 feet back. I parked my commuter bike in my small apartment instead of the bike storage room, avoiding excessive contact with elevators, doors, and other residents.

And I started to wonder…

Am I not supposed to take the elevator when others are in it? Do I put on gloves and a mask just to pick up my mail from the lobby? Do I need to change the way I do laundry in our public laundry room?

The answer is yes, yes to all of these.

So, I started to adapt. As a musician, my jampacked gig schedule emptied for months into the future, so I started playing school fight songs for any school district needing a boost. As a teaching artist, my in-school band programs and in-person lessons took a pause, so I shifted to online lessons. It was a challenge to adapt – how do you teach a 5-year-old how to play the right notes on his piano through a video call? How do you teach a 10-year-old to keep the correct tempo when playing her trumpet, while she’s playing into her mom’s phone for me to hear? How do you pick up the horn and practice, without the inspiration of the stage or a huge audience cheering you on?

But what’s amazing is, we adapt. And moreover, the kids adapt. I saw a subtle transition – even my youngest squirrelliest students started taking charge. Kids understood it was time to become their own teachers. I’d notice (streaming online) my young students circling a part that needed work when I’d mention it, a note-taking technique they’d never done during normal lessons. I’d watch a student practice notes repeatedly until hitting it properly, without me asking. And as musicians, I observed countless artists finding ways to be inspired and to inspire others, through new online projects.

For the first few weeks, this newness filled up our days. But a shift seemed to happen around the same day for so many. There came a point where we realized the newness was wearing off. There came a point where we realized this is going to take a long time to ride it out. There came a point where we realized our lives may take a very long time to recover.

And with that shift, came an entirely different newness: the loss of our friends. It was no longer someone in a news story, someone in a far-off land, someone I didn’t know. It was becoming people that I knew. People I had lunch with only weeks ago. People who performed a live concert just last month. People I biked with on that sunny day back in January.

One young friend of mine got sick; soon she could barely breathe, her oxygen levels were low, she was dehydrated, plus she has asthma. She was terrified, and so was I. If she got admitted into the hospital…I feared the next possible stage even more. At 3 a.m. she hailed a cab. She got in the cab and said “Please take me to the ER”, and the cabbie proceeded to throw her out. This is what it has become. [Thankfully, the second cab did accept her.]

With this dreadful shift, however, there was another stunning shift. A human shift that helps New Yorkers cope and rally each day, when we’re feeling defeated and isolated. Every night at 7 p.m., NYC opens their windows to cheer on the healthcare workers. And I go to my rooftop (43rd floor) with trumpet in hand. Instead of hearing the hustle and bustle of the city, I hear an eerie silence…but then if I listen closely, I hear a faint cheer, and another, and another. A clap here, a clap there, then another cheer. And before I know it, the entire city is a roaring myriad of motivation for our healthcare workers and our community. So, I add to the cheers with my own bugle calls. And we will keep cheering, we will keep adjusting, we will keep surviving.

It is what we must do.

********

Alicia Rau is a full-time professional musician and teaching artist in New York City. She graduated from the University of Iowa, and attended AHST and Harlan Community High Schools. Contact her directly if your school would like to receive a shout out rendition of your school fight song:

Website: http://www.aliciarau.com

YouTube Channel: Alicia Rau

Instagram Profile: aliciarautrumpet

Facebook Page: Alicia Rau

Twitter Page: AliciaRauNYC