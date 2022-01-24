Newspaper Archives now Searchable Online

HARLAN – The Harlan Library has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the State Historical Society of Iowa to continue with digitization of the Harlan Tribune and News-Advertiser and Harlan Republican newspapers.

The library, Harlan Newspapers and the Shelby County Historical Society have worked together since 2019 to provide digital and word searchable archives of the Harlan newspapers. The three entities are partnering with Cedar Rapids-based Advantage Archives.

Through donations and grants, the three organizations have been able to digitize years of bound and microfilmed newspaper copies and recently completed phase four of the five-phase project.

“The current digitization program was launched in 2019 in a partnership between the Harlan Newspapers, Shelby County Historical Society and Museum and the library,” said Harlan Library Director Amanda Brewer. “It was decided that the digitization would be completed through Advantage Archives, which is an approved archive business per the State Historical Society of Iowa, and the total project would cost around $35,000.

“The total included bringing all the newspaper microfilm up to date and then converting it into digital format.”

Full article in the Tribune!