Newspaper Facebook® page sees tremendous growth

REGIONAL – Rapid growth of the Harlan Newspapers’ Facebook® page has resulted in a short-lived posting hiatus courtesy of the big tech company as it is now requiring multiple verification processes in order to post news and photos on the site.

Josh Byers, publisher, said this week the page has grown to have approximately 4,000 page likes, making it the premiere source for local Shelby County-area news and sports.

However, with the development and popularity of the site has come some unexpected growing pains, he said.

“We currently are working with Facebook® on this authentication issue,” Byers said. “It wants to make sure we are who we are.

“There are new protocols in place from Facebook® that require some investigation and additional work. Anyone who has worked with a similar issue with big tech knows it’s not an easy or quick fix.”

The Harlan Newspapers’ Facebook® page was first developed back in the 2000s when summer intern and Harlan native Taysha Murtaugh suggested the news outlet create a site to further its branding.

For years staff put some news items and photos online, but it wasn’t until the past year under new ownership and direction that the publication began to grow its digital footprint with not only regular social media postings, but digital advertising opportunities for businesses as well.

The tremendous growth and popularity of the page with its local news and sports offerings has created challenges with Facebook® corporate to authenticate and verify the site, which takes time, including who administers the site (the site must now be tied to an individual) and such procedures as two-factor authentication and administrator paperwork like a driver’s license or passport, to name a few.

Byers said hopes are the site will be back up and running within another week or two.

It was August 12 the last time the Harlan Newspapers’ Facebook® page was updated with current sports and news offerings.

In the meantime until verification is solved, Byers directs loyal customers and readers to the Harlan Newspapers’ Twitter site as well as the newspaper website, www.harlanonline.com, where all of the news, sports, and advertising can be found.

“Both have also seen amazing growth during the past year,” Byers said. “We’re available to provide digital advertising for you as well to reach customers not only locally but beyond the Shelby County and western Iowa borders.

And, of course, the print product is available every Tuesday and Friday.

“With the school year kicking off and lots of sports and activities, you’ll find many articles and photos from happenings throughout the area in every issue of the newspaper,” Byers said.

“I expect our popular Facebook® option to be back online soon.”