Nishnabotna Valley REC names new board president

Harlan - In a contested election August 24, Nishnabotna Valley REC members reelected Donna Olson to continue to serve on the board. Olson defeated challenger Nick Olsen from Kimballton to retain her seat from district three. Following the annual meeting, Olson was appointed as board president by her fellow directors.

This year’s election also saw two incumbents reelected to the board in uncontested districts. District one incumbent Gene Kenkel and district four incumbent Tom Pattee both retained their board seats.

During the board’s organizational meeting, Gene Kenkel was selected to continue serving as vice-president and district 5 Director Bryan Greve was selected to continue serving as secretary and treasurer.

“Democratic member control is one the seven key cooperative principles,” said Nishnabotna Valley REC CEO Bill McKim. “This year’s election saw more than 25 percent of the membership either mail in a ballot or vote in person at last night’s meeting. We rely on members to elect directors to represent them and determine the co-op’s policies and priorities.”

Nishnabotna Valley Rural Electric Cooperative’s board is comprised of seven directors, each representing one of the seven districts in the co-op’s service territory. Directors serve three-year term