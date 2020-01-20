No action by court in Trial by Combat

HARLAN – A Shelby County District Court judge ruled this week that proper procedural steps were not taken, and thus it won’t take action at this time on a Kansas man’s motion for trial by combat with his ex-wife, Bridgette Ostrom, or in her place, her attorney Matthew Hudson, both of Harlan.

David Ostrom, 40, Paola KS, requested the trial by combat with melee weapons in hand-to-hand combat style to resolve the dispute between he and the respondent over alleged “illegal telephone and electronic contact as well as unpaid property taxes.”

Fourth District Court Judge Craig M. Dreismeier ordered Monday, Jan. 13 that the filing of a motion or an objection, generally speaking, doesn’t suffice as the mechanism to initiate an action by the court.