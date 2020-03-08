No applicants for HCS District 6 vacancy

HARLAN – A vacancy remains on the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education as there were no applications filed by the deadline this week for the now open District 6 board seat.

Tarah Devlin-Lawler’s last board meeting was Thursday, July 23, and the district is actively seeking an individual to fill her role on the board. Devlin-Lawler has accepted employment that takes her into the Harlan Community Schools, as she has been hired by Myrtue Medical Center as a therapist, and will be serving in the HCS Elementary Schools.

“We did not receive any applicants,” said HCS Board of Education President Amy Rueschenberg. The board has 30 days beginning August 1 to fill the position, otherwise there will have to be a special election.

“If you live in District 6, or you can think of somebody that lives in District 6 that would do a great job filling the role on the school board, please send them our way,” said Rueschenberg.