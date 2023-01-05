No Mow May? Many say ‘no way’

HARLAN — Some homeowners across the world are leaving their lawnmowers parked for a while longer this spring.

“No Mow May” was started by Plantlife, an organization in the United Kingdom, and is gaining traction. The goal is to not mow during the month of May, creating habitats and food sources for early season pollinators.

Mayor Frank Cownie of Des Moines recently issued a proclamation supporting the cause, and stated the city would not be enforcing lawn ordinances until June.

Chapter 52 of The City of Harlan’s Code of Ordinance states any property within the City of Harlan, whether vacated or non-vacated, is required to be mowed any time the grass, weeds and brush reaches a height where it can become a habitat for vermin. Ornamental grasses are excluded. If the property owner fails to comply with this chapter, the Council or its appointee will order the property to be mowed. The City of Harlan will then apply a charge of $75.00 per hour to remedy said nuisances, plus a $100.00 surcharge.

This fee, if not paid within 30 days, will be assessed by the City for such costs and will be collected in the same manner as general property taxes. In addition, it is unlawful to discharge or deposit grass or any other debris onto the street likely to be washed into a storm sewer.

Aaron Steil, Consumer Horticulture Extension Specialist with the Department of Horticulture at Iowa State University said, “Spring is an important time for many pollinators. Many bees and other pollinators have limited food sources early in the season.”

“By allowing some of the common flowering plants present in most home lawns to bloom, like dandelion, clover, creeping Charlie, and violet, you can provide more food for pollinators at a time of the year when many other flowers are not yet blooming.”

However, Steil said there are other factors to consider before taking the month off in mowing.

“In much of the Midwest, including Iowa, the grass will grow at least a foot in the month of May. The grass will likely outgrow the flowering plants and once tall enough will smother any plants underneath,” he said.

Most mowers are not equipped to cut grass that tall once June arrives. “Ideally, you only remove one-third of the total leaf blade in a single mowing. Whether you use a mower or a string trimmer, taking grass that is 12+ inches tall down to the typical lawn height of 3 to 3.5 inches will cause stress or death of the grass because you are removing so much leaf material at once.”

Steil also noted there will be a lot of grass clippings to chop up or remove. Grass clippings left piled on the lawn will smother and kill the plants underneath leaving bare or open spots in the lawn.

He also said most weeds commonly found in laws are not native, and when allowed to grow unchecked, the plants could provide problems in other areas of the landscape and natural ecosystems such as woodlands or prairies.

“When lawns are not mown, it can also promote the growth of weedy and invasive plants that wouldn’t normally grow because they don’t tolerate mowing,” Steil said.

This includes woody plants like mulberry, Siberian elm, or honeysuckle as well as other weedy forbs like velvetleaf, leafy spurge, and garlic mustard.

“Thankfully, most woody species would not have time to produce flowers and set seed before mowing resumes. However, they would make reclaiming the lawn more difficult. Some of the weedy forbs could produce flowers and seeds in that relatively short period furthering the spread of these unwanted invasive plants.”

He also stated nearly all lawns in Iowa are comprised of non-native grasses and most of them have some (or many) weeds that are also non-native plants.

“They are highly managed spaces that require many inputs of water, nutrients, and time spent mowing. If you stop managing the lawn, it will not revert to a more natural space. Instead, it will be a collection of non-native plants allowed to grow unchecked.”

Steil said a lawn will always need some sort of management because it is a completely constructed and created landscape. “Simply ignoring or halting the maintenance of the lawn is not a responsible way to manage these non-native plants,” he said.

Steil also pointed out most cities and municipalities have some type of weed ordinance. “They are typically created to reduce noxious weeds, manage pest problems like mice or rats, prevent dangerous property conditions, minimize allergens, and maintain the aesthetics and property values in the community. They outline the height and sometimes the types of plants that can be grown in the lawn and those properties that don’t abide by the ordinance face fines or mowing fees,” Steil said.

“The way most ordinances in cities, counties, or HOAs are written would not allow for grass to remain unmown for an entire month.”

Steil suggested participants in No Mow May work with local officials to modify or temporarily suspend weed ordinance regulations would help you avoid fines. Since most weed ordinances are enforced primarily by reporting from neighbors, he suggested engaging and educating neighbors on what you are doing, or putting up a sign showing that the space is for pollinators, is beneficial.

“With the many pros and cons to No Mow May it can be difficult to decide what you can do to both promote and support bees and other pollinators, while still being a responsible manager of your landscape. There are some things you can do with your lawn that can achieve both,” Steil said.

“Lawns are highly managed spaces that require many inputs. Simply not managing it for one month does not help pollinators all year and does not greatly reduce your maintenance inputs, especially when you consider the added effort it takes to get your lawn back after a month of not mowing.”

He offers the following suggestions:

Steil said it is typical to mow once a week during the month of May in Iowa.

“Some small preliminary studies show that mowing every two weeks can still significantly increase bee population size,” he said.

Instead of No Mow May, he suggested participating in Mow Less May. “Mowing less frequently can support the cause and avoid many of the drawbacks.”

He said most flowering plants in lawns, like dandelion and clover, flower even with mowing.

“By extending the time between mowings from every 7 days to every 10-14 days, you can continue to manage your landscape in a way that supports the pollinators with more flowers and avoids many of the drawbacks such as citations, undesirable weeds, and stress to the lawn,” Steil said.

“Mowing less frequently will require you to set the mower height high to avoid removing too much leaf material at once. The good news is that mowing grass at a taller height promotes a healthier lawn. Mowing at a height of 3.5 inches (or a little higher for the month of May) promotes a larger, more drought-tolerant root system, can help shade the soil surface reducing undesirable weeds, and allows you to use less pesticide and herbicide on the lawn because the turf is healthier.”

Another option, Steil said, is to install a pollinator garden, rather than relying on the lawn to provide food sources for bees,

“Pollinator gardens with a wide variety of species that bloom from early spring to late fall can help support bees, butterflies, and other beneficial pollinators all season,” he said.

“When located in areas that connect to other nearby pollinator-friendly gardens or natural areas, these managed spaces not only look beautiful but provide food sources all season without promoting weeds or risking citations.”

Steil said another choice would be eliminating the lawn altogether and replacing it with plants or garden spaces that don’t require frequent maintenance and support native insects and wildlife.

“Replacing turf with perennials, groundcovers, shrubs, and trees can reduce water consumption, pesticides, and fertilizers while increasing soil organic matter, building soil quality, and helping to retain and infiltrate stormwater, he said.

“Remember, you don’t have to remove the entire lawn all at once this spring. Phase in the transition from lawn to garden space. Even just eliminating 30% of the turf in your landscape can help you see significant growth in the number of pollinators visiting your yard.”