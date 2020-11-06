No municipal band concerts this summer

HARLAN -- For the second year in a row, municipal band concerts in Harlan are canceled.

Director Bill Kearney said in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and a loss of funding from the city, it was determined not to have the municipal band concerts again this year.

A year ago, Harlan’s run as having one of the longest-standing traditional municipal bands came to an end. The city cut funding for the municipal band citing low numbers of participants and concert-goers, opting to put the $1,200 it had allocated in previous years to the band toward other city needs. The city did not fund the band again this year.

Kearney, who also is the Harlan Community High School Band Director, took the past year to review the municipal band’s status and had planned on putting something together for 2020. There are grant possibilities to fund the band in the future that are being investigated.

City funding in the past has been used to purchase music binders, music, food and other materials needed for the event.

Other funding

The city has encouraged those interested in keeping the municipal band going in future years to look for other outlets to fund the project.

Local residents will have one opportunity to participate in or listen to a group band event this summer. It has one planned appearance on Saturday, July 18 at 3 p.m. at the Shelby County Fair. Community members and high school band students are encouraged to participate.