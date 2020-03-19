No Shelby County cases

COUNTY -- Myrtue continues to align our response to COVID-19 with the Centers for Disease Control and Protection and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

There is community spread cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, but no cases in Shelby County.

During these extraordinary times, we are making some changes to our hospital visitation policy at Myrtue Medical Center. Hospital visitors and patients will be directed to the main entrance during normal business hours and the ER entrance after hours and will be asked a couple of screening questions to help us protect our patients, staff and community.

For further details, please visit: https://www.myrtuemedical.org.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Patients with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

• fever

• cough

• shortness of breath

If you are sick, to keep from spreading respiratory illness to others, you should stay home, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.

If you suspect you are infected with COVID-19 and need assistance with questions about COVID-19 symptoms, CALL AHEAD to 712-755-5130 and talk to a nurse. The nurse will give you additional instructions.

Recommendations if MILDLY ILL

Stay home and isolate from others in the house until:

• You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers)

AND

• other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved)

AND

• at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

Recommendations if SERIOUSLY ILL

CALL AHEAD to 712-755-5161 and talk to a nurse. If you visit the Emergency Room, please call ahead so the nurse can give you additional instruction.