Nominations for city office being accepted

By Bob Bjoin, Editor

COUNTY -- On August 23, local city clerks began accepting nomination papers for the elected positions of city mayor and city council members in communities throughout Shelby County.

For those considering candidacy within city positions this year, the deadline for filing nomination papers will be September 16 at 5 p.m. This year’s general election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

In Harlan, the mayor’s position is up for election as Mike Kolbe’s two-year term comes to a close. Currently, council members Sharon Kroger, at-large Center Township; Jay Christensen, ward #1; and Jeanna Rudolph, ward #3; hold the council seats that will be on the ballot.

Those elected will begin serving on January 1, 2022. City council member positions are four-year terms while the mayor’s position is a two-year term.

Anyone wishing to have their names on the ballot to serve as mayor or on the city council in Harlan must file their affidavit of candidacy and nomination petitions at the Harlan City Clerk’s Office, 711 Durant St., Harlan.

Forms are available from the city clerk’s website, the Shelby County Auditor’s Office, or from the Iowa Secretary of State website at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/cityelections.html.

These city official positions will also be up for election in the following Shelby County cities:

Full list in the Tribune!