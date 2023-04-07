Non-county residents will now pay convenience fee for driver’s license

SHELBY COUNTY — Effective July 1, 2023, per an Iowa Code change, the Shelby County Driver’s License Station will begin charging a $10 convenience fee for issuance of a driver’s license or identification card to anyone who is not a resident of Shelby County unless the resident pays property taxes here.

On May 4, 2023, the Governor signed House File 718 into law. This bill allows counties that issue driver’s licenses to charge a $10 convenience fee in addition to the fees for the issuance or renewal of a driver’s license or non-operator’s identification card to a person who is not a resident of the county unless that person pays property taxes to the county. Proof of payment such as a receipt, property tax statement or another form of proof determined by the county is required.

Shelby County Treasurer Carolyn Blum says, “HF718 passed to help county driver’s license stations reduce costs incurred when non-residents use their services. These county services are supported by Shelby County property taxpayers.”

Treasurer Blum says, “We’re glad to help both our county residents and those coming from outside the county with their driver’s license and identification card needs. We encourage anyone with questions to contact the Treasurer’s Office at 712-755-5898 ext. 3 with any questions.”