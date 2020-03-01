Number of area sex offenders continues to increase

REGIONAL – The number of registered sex offenders that call the greater Shelby County area their home has increased in the last six months, according to Iowa’s state sex offender registry.

Shelby County and areas surrounding the county have 44 registered sex offenders as of this month, as opposed to December, 2018 when there were 34 registered sex offenders listed in the area. Some offenders are new to the area while others remain on the list from previous years, or have changed location.

This is the ninth year that a newly-designed Sex Offender Registry database and website, www.iowasexoffender.com, has been available for the public. It is operated by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety, Division of Criminal Investigation.