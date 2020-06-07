Number of area sex offenders remains steady

REGIONAL – The number of registered sex offenders that call the greater Shelby County area their home has remained steady in the last six months, according to Iowa’s state sex offender registry.

Shelby County and areas surrounding the county have 45 registered sex offenders as of this month, as opposed to December, 2019 when there were 44 registered sex offenders listed in the area. Some offenders are new to the area while others remain on the list from previous years, or have changed location.

This is the 10th year that a newly-designed Sex Offender Registry database and website, www.iowasexoffender.com, has been available for the public. It is operated by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety, Division of Criminal Investigation.

Information on the site includes:

• Continued email notification to subscribers.

• Offender photos and conviction information.

• Information regarding registered offenders subject to exclusionary zones, residence restrictions and employment restrictions.

• Resources for parents and guardians on how to prevent abuse.

• Resources for victims.

• Advanced mapping functions identifying schools and where groups of offenders reside.

Sheriff offices across Iowa, including Shelby County, are responsible for providing the information for the website, including registering and monitoring more than 5,000 sex offenders statewide.

The website averages more than one million page views each month.

The Iowa Sex Offender Registry also warns the public not to take any action against offenders. Law enforcement is aware these individuals are in the community. Any action taken against them, including vandalism of property, verbal or written threats of harm, or physical assault against them, their families or employers, can result in arrest or prosecution. If it is thought a crime is or will be committed, contact law enforcement immediately.

Following is a list of new sex offenders to the area since December, offenders who have been listed in the past who have changed residences, and other offenders new to the regional list.

A full list of the 45 sex offenders in the greater Shelby County area can be found by searching the state database at iowasexoffender.com