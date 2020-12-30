Number of area sex offenders remains steady

REGIONAL – The number of registered sex offenders that call the greater Shelby County area their home has remained steady in the last 12 months, according to Iowa’s state sex offender registry.

Shelby County and areas surrounding the county have 45 registered sex offenders, as opposed to December, 2019 when there were 44 registered sex offenders listed in the area. Some offenders are new to the area while others remain on the list from previous years, or have changed location.

This is the 10th year that a newly-designed Sex Offender Registry database and website, www.iowasexoffender.com, has been available for the public. It is operated by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety, Division of Criminal Investigation.