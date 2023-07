Obrecht crowned 2023 Shelby County Fair Queen

(Mitchell Rueschenberg, photo)

The 2023 Shelby County Fair Queen and her court were crowned July 13. Ryleigh Obrecht (center), daughter of Chuck and Renietta Obrecht, will reign over the fair festivities and represent Shelby County at the Iowa State Fair. Delany Goshorn, (left), daughter of Adam and Katie Goshorn was named first runner-up and Katie Andersen (right), daughter of Shane and Cara Andersen was second runner-up.