Oeffner earns sports media recognition
HARLAN -- Harlan Newspapers Sports Editor Mike Oeffner (left) was honored this week with the Iowa High School Athletic Director's Association (IHSADA) 2020 "Sports Media Award."
Presenting Oeffner with the award prior to the Harlan Community-Glenwood boys basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14 was Todd Gordon, past-president and member of the IHSADA Executive Board.
Oeffner was honored for his many contributions toward the welfare of students and athletes in the community.
