Official HCSD Board of Education votes are in....

Wed, 11/03/2021 - 1:51pm admin
More in the NA this week
District 1: Al Hazelton 885; Missy Cox 363
District 2: Jade Albertsen 722; Matthew Worthey 478
District 3: James Reischl 651; Seth Piro 595
District 4: Gregory Bladt 832; Chris Swensen 436
District 6: Joseph D. Herzberg 932

 

