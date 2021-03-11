Official HCSD Board of Education votes are in....
Wed, 11/03/2021 - 1:51pm admin
More in the NA this week
District 1: Al Hazelton 885; Missy Cox 363
District 2: Jade Albertsen 722; Matthew Worthey 478
District 3: James Reischl 651; Seth Piro 595
District 4: Gregory Bladt 832; Chris Swensen 436
District 6: Joseph D. Herzberg 932
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95