Officials: Toilet Paper Only

HARLAN – Two months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and Harlan residents still aren’t heeding the call to quit flushing items down the toilet they shouldn’t.

A toilet paper shortage in March-April left residents scrambling for anything, and it all has been getting flushed. Fortunately the shortage has subsided, and local outlets are able to stock toilet paper on a regular basis each week; but the abnormal flushing habits haven’t changed, according to Harlan officials.

“This situation has not improved,” said Harlan Wastewater Treatment Supervisor Steve Kenkel. “But I think it probably would be much worse if we had not brought it to the public’s attention.”

Among the culprits clogging the system now are wipes and rubber gloves, believe it or not. Hand towels and cooking grease have backed off a bit, said Kenkel.

“All these items plug our pumps and cause considerable wear to our equipment. Down time can lead to basement backups if pumps are down too long,” Kenkel said. “We’ve had to unplug the pumps two-three times more than usual lately.”

So much so that the city is seeking bids to install a grinder ahead of the pumps that would grind the items into quarter inch pieces, allowing them to pass through the pumps without plugging.

“We also have a trash basket now that removes the larger items,” he said. “Simply put, only flush toilet paper. All other items need to be disposed of in the trash.

“If everyone does their part, we reduce the risk of backups, wear and tear of our equipment, labor and added costs – which in the end, saves all ratepayers and the city money.”

Kenkel is again asking for everyone’s cooperation in solving the wastewater issue. “If anyone has noticed, this has turned into a national problem as well,” he said. “We are not alone.”

As a reminder, the following is a list of unacceptable items that should never be flushed.

• Disinfecting/surface wipes, mop or Swiffer type refills

• Disposable diapers or diaper liners • First Aid wipes

• Feminine Hygiene products • Baby Wipes

• Jewelry/Cosmetic wipes • Pet care wipes

• Cotton Swabs • Paper towels

• Toilet cleaning pads • ANY moist towelettes

• Any consumer item that is not toilet paper