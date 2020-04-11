Ohlinger, U of I Marching Band going virtual in 2020
IOWA CITY -- Marie Ohlinger is one of the 247 University of Iowa students who are members of the 2020 Hawkeye Marching Band, one of the “top 10 college marching bands in the nation,” according to CNN Headline News and one of the Big Ten Conference’s marching bands whose halftime show is “worth the watch,” according to Sports Illustrated.
Ohlinger, the daughter of Dave and Bev Ohlinger, is from Portsmouth and plays the alto saxophone. The 2020-21 school year is Ohlinger’s second with the Hawkeye Marching Band (HMB).
Affectionately known as “Band 140” by its membership, the 2020 HMB has been conducting rehearsals outdoors at its practice field in reduced numbers since arriving on campus in August.
