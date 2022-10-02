Omaha carjacking leads to chase, arrests in Panama
PANAMA – A carjacking in Omaha, NE Saturday evening, Feb. 5 led to a chase that traveled into Iowa and Shelby County before coming to an end in Panama with four juveniles taken into custody.
Omaha Police Department reports that at approximately 9:09 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a carjacking in the vicinity of Grand Avenue.
The female victim said she was exiting her vehicle when she was approached by an unknown suspect, who pepper sprayed her and took the vehicle’s keys. The suspect then drove off in the vehicle.
