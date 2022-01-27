Omaha woman suing Myrtue Medical for negligence
COUNTY – An Omaha woman is suing Myrtue Medical Center and the Shelby County Medical Corporation alleging negligence in treatment following a surgical procedure and advisable follow-up review and consultation.
Susan Ronnfeldt filed the civil notice in Shelby County District Court December 22.
Full article in the NA.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95