Open house scheduled for Conductix-Wampfler

The public is invited to celebrate the 30th year of Conductix-Wampfler in the Harlan community. An open house for the public will take place Sept. 23 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., which will include guided tours.

“We want to thank the community for their support over the last 30 years,” said Rogene Smith, Director of Human Resources. “We are proud of the hard work our team members do to make sure we are a Center of Excellence for our global group.”

Smith said the team members are the best.

“They care about each other, safety, quality and keeping our customers coming back year after year,” she said. “They are the reason for our growth. We thank them and their families for all the hard work they do.”

Smith said they are also hiring for many positions due to increase in demand and higher sales volumes.

“Stop by and see manufacturing in action. We currently will be sponsoring students in the IWCC CEAM, Machinist and Welding programs,” she said. “We will pay for them to attend college and give them a job right after completion. Starting life off with no debt and the opportunity to earn a great wages and benefits. Keeping the talent in our community.