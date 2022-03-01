Open meeting Tuesday on telecom’s future

HARLAN – Legal counsel for the Harlan Municipal Utilities has advised the HMU Board of Trustees to host a meeting open to the public when discussing the future of its telecommunications utility.

HMU Chief Executive Officer Ken Weber said the meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 4 p.m. as board members provide their input on the utility’s future, following a referendum in November, 2021 where the majority of Harlan residents who voted gave the board authorization to consider disposal of and sale of the telecom.

“The initial guidance is that any discussion we have regarding the status and future of the telecom has to occur in open session,” Weber said. “We will call a special meeting open to the public where we would openly discuss the future of the telecom utility.”

While HMU has not indicated it will sell the telecom, initial discussion will be held in open session.

Full article in the Tribune.