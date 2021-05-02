OUTDOOR EXPLORERS

HARLAN -- Pre-schoolers at the Shelby County Catholic School got the chance Friday to try out their snow shoeing skills.

Shelby County and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Naturalist Christina Roelofs said she brings the program to the area schools for exercise, fun, and to show students how important it would be to have snowshoes in an area that gets lots of snow.

“It’s great exercise,” she said.

“The purpose of snowshoes is to distribute your weight over a larger area, which allows you to stay up on top of the snow more. You don’t sink in nearly as much as you would with just boots on.”

See more photos on our Facebook® and web pages.