Outer Space

HARLAN – Breaking Cylence, Harlan Community High School’s show choir group, has kicked off its contest season with strong performances at its first two competitions, a third-place showing in Class 3A at Dallas Center-Grimes (DC-G) Take Two Jan. 22 and fourth in Class 3A at the Glenwood Gala on Jan. 29.

Freshman Mylee Wageman was named top female soloist at DC-G.

Director Landon Stalzer said it’s exciting to have contests in person after last year’s COVID-19 pandemic shut down local contests, and the musicians are enjoying the moment.

“As of now, competitions are full steam ahead,” Stalzer said. “As of now we don’t have any competitions that require us to mask on stage.

“We are looking forward to a somewhat ‘normal’ season of show choir.”

It’s the third season of show choir with COVID in the mix, so the group is hoping the pandemic doesn’t worsen to the point of cancellations.

“We have only attended four competitions in the past two years and hope we are able to make it to all seven this year,” Stalzer said.

