Outgoing board members say HCS positioned well

HARLAN – Outgoing Harlan Community Schools Board of Education members Amy Rueschenberg and Jessica Anderson said it was a tough decision not to seek re-election to their board seats, but take comfort in their view that the district is headed in the right direction and good things are on the horizon.

“I will forever be an advocate for our school district,” Anderson said. “I do feel the district is on the cusp of more great things and is moving in a positive direction.”

Added Rueschenberg, “Harlan Community School District is known for its academic achievements and the opportunities it provides kids inside and outside of the classroom.

“The education our district provides will prepare our children for life after Harlan Community Schools.”

Rueschenberg and Anderson currently hold board leadership positions as president and vice-president, meaning come November after the annual election November 2 the board will elect new leaders of the board.

A number of newcomers have submitted nomination papers to serve on the board in other director districts too, meaning this year’s election could result in a so-called changing of the guard overall.

The two have been stalwart advocates for honesty, integrity, compassion and trustworthiness while joining fellow board members in dealing with difficult situations during their tenure. Consider legal affairs, curriculum discussions, budgetary constraints, facilities needs and the safety of students and staff during a pandemic as just a few of the circumstances that have had to be addressed.

Full article in the NA.