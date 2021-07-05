Outstanding Dining Award for Grace on Main

ELK HORN – Elk Horn’s Grace on Main restaurant was honored with an excellence in tourism award last week at the 2021 Iowa Tourism Conference.

The Italian eatery was named one of two outstanding dining businesses in the state.

A total of 25 award winners across 13 categories were announced during a ceremony Wednesday, April 28.

Grace on Main won outstanding dining business in the rural setting.

“These awards are a great opportunity to recognize our industry partners for their perseverance in the face of a pandemic,” said State Tourism Manager Amy Zeigler.

“We celebrate their innovations in safely delivering memorable experiences to Iowa travelers.”

Awards, divided into metro and rural distinctions, were made in 13 categories. In addition, conference attendees voted for the People’s Choice Award; nominees were the second-highest scoring nominations.

Whether you are enjoying their varied selection of pizzas made from scratch hand-tossed dough, house-made sauces, and fresh toppings, their Italian inspired pasta, salads, sandwiches, their amazing desserts or their Meal Prep Services that provide wholesome and very tasty selections for each day of the week, you will know right away that you have found something incredibly special at Grace on Main in Elk Horn.

In addition, last fall Grace on Main was named the first-ever Rural Restaurant of the Year by the Iowa Restaurant Association.