Over 25 years of Shelby County’s Relay For Life

SHELBY COUNTY — Relay For Life has grown and evolved over the last 25 years it has taken place in Shelby County. It is a community celebration for survivors and those who have felt the weight of cancer at any point in their life.

The annual Relay For Life event will take place June 9, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the town square. A group of passionate volunteers make up the event leadership team planning, organizing and running Relay for Life each year.

One of the main focuses of the event is the luminaria ceremony. Luminarias are little white bags people decorate to honor a loved one who has faced a cancer journey.

“This year, we’re really making that a focus of our event; we want to have as many people honored and remembered as possible,” senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society Suzie Mages said. “It just calls to everyone’s hearts and minds; it’s very touching.”

Community members can enjoy live entertainment at the event with the Harlan’s Got Talent show. Honorary survivor Mitch Obsorn will also give a speech to all those in attendance.

There are some new aspects to the event. This year, Relay For Life put a lot of emphasis on the kid zone. Kids can enjoy a bouncing horse, Tropical Snow, face painting and other activities from the library. A pie auction will also be held after the survivor lap at 6 p.m.

“Cancer affects all of us at some point or another sometimes in our lives, and by having Relay For Life or events like this, we’re able to help do our part as a community to fight back against the disease that touches us all,” Mages said.

See the Relay For Life special section in this Harlan Tribune for more stories and information.