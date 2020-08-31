Panama’s Keane a proud first-time Grandpa
PANAMA -- Richard “Dick” Keane of Panama works in the electronics field but he also thinks being a “full-time” grandpa would be a fun job. He and his wife, Kathy’s, first grandchild, Gabe, just celebrated his first birthday in July.
“I know that I am in the technological world but there is nothing like the drool on my arm from a one-year-old baby boy cutting three teeth at the same time. It was seven months since we last saw him in person. Zoom does not hold a candle to that experience,”said Keane.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
