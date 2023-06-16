Panama Parish Picnic will be held this weekend

PANAMA ­— The annual Panama picnic is being held on June 10 and 11 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. This event has been held for the past several years on Friday and Saturday nights in June on Father’s Day weekend. It is a great way for people to get together and socialize while also serving as a major fundraiser for St. Mary’s Parish.

New for this year, there will be steak sandwiches, tater tots, funnel cakes and root beer floats. Oldies but Goodies will still serve hamburgers, hot dogs, brats and walking tacos, pie & ice cream, pop and water. There will also be a beer stand with various types of beverages.

Mighty Mayhem will be playing Friday night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

They will have a semi-truck driving simulation for anyone who wants a glimpse into the real-life experience of driving through all sorts of obstacles, such as rain and wine. This opportunity is for all ages.

There will be a Lil’ Midway event with a bouncy house with slides, train barrel rides, a warrior jump, toxic meltdown and various other games for the kids.

There will also be the Country Store and the Fancy Work stand for individuals to purchase items to take home.

On Saturday, there will be a pancake breakfast in the Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mass will be held at 4 p.m.

At the auction Saturday night at 7 p.m., there will be a drawing for the $7,500 grand prize. Those interested in purchasing tickets can call the Shelby County State Bank in Panama.