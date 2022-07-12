Paraprofessional fired from Harlan Community High School after outside incident

HARLAN ­— A former Harlan Community School District high school teacher associate — Ashley Joe Cibic, 35, of Harlan — was arrested Nov. 21 on several charges including controlled substance violation, two counts of unlawful possession prescription drugs, child endangerment and sexual exploitation by a school employee.

HCSD Supt. Jenny Barnett said the associate was placed on administrative leave Sept. 16 and terminated Sept. 20.

“It’s a personnel matter,” Barnett said. “The day we as a district found out there was any illegal activity with a student she was placed on leave.”

In a letter to parents, Barnett said, “In September, school officials were made aware of information regarding concerns and allegations of the employee, related to professional misconduct outside of school. The employee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending further investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.”

“The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority,” Barnett added. “If you have questions or additional information please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.”

According to a supplemental report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, allegedly Cibic had sexual relations with a male student while he was still at Harlan Community High School.

Photos observed by police on Cibic’s phone showed the student and Cibic in bed together on July 17 and July 31.

She was arrested also on Sept. 18th by deputies in Shelby County on two counts of supplying alcohol to persons under the legal age.

Cibic is currently out on bond.