Parishes prepare for Lenten fish fries

By Elizabeth A. Elliott,

Editor

HARLAN – An annual tradition is returning to Shelby County as Catholics enter the season of Lent. Fish – baked and fried – will be coming to a parish near you.

St. Michael’s Church in Harlan and St. Joseph’s Church in Earling are hosting fish fries again this year.

To do so takes preparation and team effort. At St. Joseph’s Church, it also takes a secret seasoning to bring people back year after year.

“People rave about the fish,” said Mary Gross of St. Joseph. “The macaroni and cheese is homemade.”

Churches plan ahead for this annual feeding frenzy.

“We’ve been working on this for the last six weeks,” said Dan Fowler of the Knights of Columbus. “We started in January and look at fish prices and other costs, then order fish for St. Michael’s.”

Fowler said there are so many people involved.

“It’s a network of people doing different jobs where it all comes together,” he said. “We will serve probably 350 meals per Friday. We will have takeout meals and in-house dining.”

St. Joseph’s Fish Fry in Earling will be Feb. 24 and March 10 from 5:30-8 p.m.

St. Michael’s Fish Fry in Harlan is scheduled for Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. Drive thru is available.

Other organizations and restaurants also prepare Lenten specials, including Shelby Fire & Rescue with a fish fry scheduled March 3.