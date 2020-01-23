Parkhurst appointed supervisors chairman

COUNTY – Charles Parkhurst has been named chairman of the Shelby County Board of Supervisors this year, and will preside over a board that is currently working diligently to prepare next year’s budget.

Parkhurst is joined on the board by supervisors Steve Kenkel and Darin Haake.

Parkhurst was unanimously elected chairman while Haake was unanimously elected vice-chairman of the 2020 board.