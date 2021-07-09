Patrons ask questions, offer input at bond meeting
MANNING -- The third community meeting focused on the IKM-Manning School District’s upcoming bond vote had a strong turnout Wednesday, Sept. 1, with district patrons asking questions about the district’s needs, and the solution on the ballot.
The meeting took place at the IKM-Manning school auditorium. One point of discussion related to the district’s tax rate, which is currently one of the lowest in Iowa. Of the 327 public school districts in Iowa, only 15 have a lower tax rate than IKM-Manning, placing the district in the bottom five percent.
An approved bond issue would come with a tax impact of $9.88 per month (33 cents per day) on a home with a $100,000 assessed value. More information on the tax impact is available at http://www.ikmmanningbond.org/taximpact.
