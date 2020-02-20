PBS Show Iowa Ingredient makes stop at Milk & Honey
HARLAN -- A camera crew from PBS’s Iowa Ingredient show recently filmed a segment of the show at Milk & Honey Restaurant, Harlan.
Iowa Ingredient explores the farms, restaurants, and ingredients that make Iowa food uniquely Iowan. Host Charity Nebbe takes viewers on a journey to discover flavorful Iowa ingredients. From apples to spinach to rhubarb and herbs, each episode features a single Iowa ingredient and treats viewers to a spectacular trip from the farm to the table.
