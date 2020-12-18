In-person learning to continue after holiday break

HARLAN – The Harlan Community Schools will come back after Christmas break with full, in-person learning, school officials announced this week.

The district originally was considering the possibility of hybrid learning, with middle and high school students engaged in remote learning partially during the week and elementary students full-time.

Further evaluation this week and reviewing health metrics related to the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to the district shows the district doing well with health protocols and no need for remote learning at this time.